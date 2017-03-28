How Kendall and Kylie Jenner Survived the Reality Show Kids Curse

Kylie, of course, has her makeup brand, the successes of which would be redundant to share at this point. We'll just say she's becoming a mini-mogul, as well as readying herself for a possible career without the glare of the camera. This concept might seem shocking, but the star has long been open about the idea that to her, fame should be fleeting. She's perfectly happy to use it up until she's done with it, and then toss it aside and de-camp for a quiet life surrounded by family and farm animals.

"I day dream about when I can get to a place in my life where I can be off the radar," she told Paper.

Whether that comes to fruition isn't for us to say, but there's a wholly different result when someone has fame but doesn't need it, than when they don't have it yet crave it desperately.