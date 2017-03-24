One of the most anticipated Hollywood reunions is actually here.
After much anticipation and a few irresistible teases, fans in the U.K. were finally able to watch the cast of Love Actually reunite in a pre-taped video appropriately titled Red Nose Day Actually.
Debuting during this year's Comic Relief special on BBC 1, original cast members including Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and more came together to reprise their roles from the 2003 movie.
Fans learned that Andrew Lincoln's character married Kate Moss. In addition, Hugh still has his epic moves as evident from his dancing to Drake's "Hotline Bling." The actor also delivered a moving speech just days after London experienced a deadly attack.
Perhaps the cherry on top is the fact that it came during a charity telethon that raises money and awareness to help children living in poverty around the world.
"Over the years I've enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I've worked on—Blackadder, The Vicar of Dibley and Mr. Bean. It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the U.K. and America," Love Actually director Richard Curtis said in a statement. "I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best?—I guess that's the big question…or is it so obviously Liam?"
He added, "We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part—and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later."
One familiar face who will not be part of the celebration is Emma Thompson. During an interview with the Press Association, the actress explained the reasoning behind her decision.
"Richard wrote to me and said, ‘Darling, we can't write anything for you because of Alan Rickman', and I said, ‘No, of course, it would be sad, too sad,'" she explained. "It's too soon. It's absolutely right because it's supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn't much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend, really, just over a year ago."
She added, "We thought and thought [about it] but it just seemed wrong. It was absolutely the right decision."
Fans in the United States can watch the Red Nose Day special featuring the Love Actually reunion May 25 on NBC.