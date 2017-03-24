Fuller House Star Jodie Sweetin Ends Engagement to Justin Hodak

Jodie Sweetin and Justin Hodak have called off their year-long engagement.

Sweetin's rep tells E! News, "We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship. She appreciates everyone's understanding for their need for privacy at this time."

The Fuller House star announced their engagement in January 2016 after dating for two years.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of the diamond ring, writing, "So... Looks like the cats outta the bag! Haha! I'm so happy and he did a GREAT job with the ring! Good taste @justinhodak_ I love you!!"

Her rep also confirmed the news to us at the time, saying, "Happy, happy day. They are both thrilled."