Fuller House Star Jodie Sweetin Ends Engagement to Justin Hodak

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kristen Bell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Whoa, Scheana Accuses Shay of Cheating on Pump Rules Reunion

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Film Independent Spirit Awards

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Disagreed Over Showing Her "Big Boobs" in CHiPs

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jodie Sweetin, Justin Hodak

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Jodie Sweetin and Justin Hodak have called off their year-long engagement.

Sweetin's rep tells E! News, "We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship. She appreciates everyone's understanding for their need for privacy at this time."

The Fuller House star announced their engagement in January 2016 after dating for two years. 

She took to Instagram to share a photo of the diamond ring, writing, "So... Looks like the cats outta the bag! Haha! I'm so happy and he did a GREAT job with the ring! Good taste @justinhodak_ I love you!!"

Her rep also confirmed the news to us at the time, saying, "Happy, happy day. They are both thrilled."

Photos

Fuller House Is Here: Behind-the-Scenes Pics from the Netflix Revival

The 34-year-old has been married three times before getting engaged to Hodak.

She split with her third husbandMarty Coyle, back in June of 2013 after the two were together for one year. They share one daughter together, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle.

Before that, she was married to Cody Herpin (with whom she split in 2010 and shares an 8-year-old daughter, Zoie) and Shaun Holguin (they split in 2006).

People magazine was the first to report the breakup.

TAGS/ Jodie Sweetin , Breakups , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again