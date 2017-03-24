"We're expected a baby girl, a second little girl," Gleb shared with us. "I'm going to be a dad again, it's amazing. I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies."

As for his daughter Olivia, she's already getting ready to become a big sister.

"[Olivia] is so excited. She can't wait," Gleb gushed.

As their family grows, it seems life can't get any better for the competitor.

"Every year you make very special," he wrote to his wife and daughter on Instagram as the new year rang in. "I love you so much more then anything in this world."