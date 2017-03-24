Gleb Savchenko is taking another quickstep into fatherhood.
The Dancing With the Stars ballroom pro and his wife, fellow dancer Elena Samodanova, are expecting their second child together, E! News can exclusively confirm.
The star, who is currently competing for the mirror ball trophy, is also dad to their daughter, Olivia.
"We're expected a baby girl, a second little girl," Gleb shared with us. "I'm going to be a dad again, it's amazing. I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies."
As for his daughter Olivia, she's already getting ready to become a big sister.
"[Olivia] is so excited. She can't wait," Gleb gushed.
As their family grows, it seems life can't get any better for the competitor.
"Every year you make very special," he wrote to his wife and daughter on Instagram as the new year rang in. "I love you so much more then anything in this world."
While the dancer prepares to welcome another addition to their clan, Savchenko also has a competition to win with his celebrity partner, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.
"I have a great partner. I've already pretty much won," Gleb told E! News of being paired up with the Bravolebrity. "It's going to be a lot of fun."
We'd give this news a 10! Congratulations Gleb and Elena!