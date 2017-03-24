J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel Harris' miracle baby Dakota reached an enormous milestone: her breathing tube has been removed.
Jewel gave birth to Dakota, also known as "Kota Bear," in January, almost five months before her due date. Baby Dakota weighed only one pound at birth, but after months of hard work, the Cleveland Cavaliers' guard's baby reached a point where she could breathe without a tube. Jewel took to her and her husband's website to emotionally detail the exciting moment the nurse told her Kota Bear was "not intubated" anymore.
"I mean I was beyond excited to hold our 2lb 13oz miracle in the palm of my hands for the very first time," she wrote.
"What some mothers get to experience within the first 2 minutes of giving birth I had to wait 78 days but, what I will say is it was worth the wait because those very feelings, emotions and joy that took over my body trumps it all."
She added, "I kissed her little cheeks, smelled her neck, gazed into her eyes and just smiled at life...this life...her life that has now become our life! To God Be The Glory...I thank you."
The couple first revealed the news in an emotional video for Interrupted. On the verge of tears, Jewel explained, "We know we're not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it. That's why we decided to share what we're going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we'll do the same for everyone else."
The NBA player and his wife, who wed in August 2016, announced they were expecting in October. J.R. and Jewel also share two daughters together named Demi and Peyton.
Our thoughts continue to go out to J.R. and his family.