John Legend's Luggage Stolen at JFK Airport (but Not by His Driver)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Legend had his bag stolen and then returned at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, but his driver was not involved, despite recent reports.

The New York Daily News first reported Friday that after the singer-songwriter landed, he was approached by a cab driver, who chatted with him for a few minutes before swiping his bag and running off with it. The outlet quoted law enforcement sources as saying the perpetrator was caught a short time later. Legend took to Twitter to explain what happened.

"We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me," Legend tweeted. "Our Delta greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart."

"The bag was taken because it was left unattended," he said. "The airport police caught the person who took it (on video) and retrieved my bag."

He then posted a photo of comedian Lil Rel Howery's hilarious TSA agent character in Jordan Peele's new film Get Out.

"Thanks to the airport police/security," Legend wrote. "One could say it's been 'handled.'"

Ah!!! So many firsts

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Legend had just returned from a trip to Morocco with wife Chrissy Teigen, their 11-month-old daughter Luna, and friends Jen Atkin, her hairstylist, and her husband Mike Rosenthal.

Teigen shared a slew of videos and photos from their visit on social media. The group rode camels and visited an open-air market, while Luna also said her first word—"cat."

