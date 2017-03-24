Who run the world? Don't say "girls."

Mayim Bialik released a video on Facebook and YouTube recently, calling on people to stop calling women "girls," which she says implies that they are "inferior to men" in today's "male-centered culture."

"I'm going to be annoying right now," the Big Bang Theory star and Blossom alum said. "Because I want to talk about something that a lot of people don't want to talk about."

The actress said she recently witnessed two men at a bar talking about a beautiful "girl sitting at the bar."

"When we use words to describe adult women that are typically used to describe children, it changes the way we view women, even unconsciously, so that we don't equate them with adult men," she continued. "In fact, it implies that they are inferior to men."