Christina El Moussa Goes on a Date With a Mystery Man

Christina El Moussa and contractor Gary Anderson might have split, but E! News can exclusively reveal she might not be single for long.
The Flip or Flop star was spotted on a date with a mystery man at the Anaheim Ducks hockey game Thursday night. Hours after teasing her matching bikini photo shoot with her daughter. An eyewitness tells E! News exclusively that the pair sat rink-side on the glass and stayed until the very end of the game.
"She was in a really good mood," the insider shares. "They were standing together, clapping alone and with everyone else."
But El Moussa's rep tells E! News there was nothing romantic to their evening. "She is single and not dating anyone," the rep says. "He is just a friend."
After El Moussa and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa made their decision to divorce public, the HGTV stars also revealed they had entered relationships with new people. Christina got together with kitchen contractor Anderson, while Tarek paired off with their nanny, Alyssa Logan. Both relationships came to an end.
"Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind," her rep told E! News post-split. "She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself."
Tarek later admitted to Us Weekly that Christina's relationship with Gary "bothered me [at first], but she can live her life. I've totally moved on."
Although Christina and Tarek's split began contentiously, the real estate TV stars have let bygones by bygones.
"Tarek and I are in a very good place right now. We're doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great," she told E! News' Carissa Culiner during the All-Star Chef Classic at L.A. Live. "Like I said, the kids are happy, so everyone's doing really well."
Additionally, their kids, Taylor El Moussa and Brayden El Moussa, are doing well amid their parents' split, too. "The kids are great. My son is literally like the happiest kid on the planet. He brings so much joy to our lives," she said. "Taylor is amazing. She's feisty and funny. She's a very sweet, loving girl."