Christina El Moussa Goes on a Date With a Mystery Man

Christina El Moussa and contractor Gary Anderson might have split, but E! News can exclusively reveal she might not be single for long.

The Flip or Flop star was spotted on a date with a mystery man at the Anaheim Ducks hockey game Thursday night. Hours after teasing her matching bikini photo shoot with her daughter. An eyewitness tells E! News exclusively that the pair sat rink-side on the glass and stayed until the very end of the game.

"She was in a really good mood," the insider shares. "They were standing together, clapping alone and with everyone else."