Spring just started, which means summer's almost here, and you know what that means: new TV! 

Sure, we could go outside and enjoy the sunshine and the company of others, but if we're being honest with ourselves, we're really just going to sit inside and enjoy the company of real friends like Jon Snow, Kimmy Schmidt, the Doctor, and all the Tatiana Maslanys. 

To help with your spring and summer planning, we've put together a calendar of all the premieres and returns we can look forward to over the coming months. We even stuck Stranger Things on there, even though it's practically years away, just to really help you plan ahead. You're welcome! 

iZombie

Hulu

April

Sunday, April 2

Call the Midwife (8 p.m.) (PBS)
The Kennedys: After Camelot (9 p.m.) (Reelz)
The Real Housewives of Potomac (9 p.m.) (Bravo)

Monday, April 3

Southern Charm (9 p.m.) (Bravo)

Tuesday, April 4

iZombie (9 p.m.) (The CW)
Prison Break (9 p.m.) (Fox)

Wednesday, April 5

The Real Housewives of New York City (9 p.m.) (Bravo)
Archer (10 p.m.) (FXX)
Brockmire (10 p.m.) (IFC)

Friday, April 7

The Get Down (Netflix)
You the Jury series premiere (9 p.m.) (Fox)
The Toy Box series premiere (8 p.m.) (ABC)

Saturday, April 8

The Son series premiere (9 p.m.) (AMC)

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2016

BBC America

Sunday, April 9

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery (10 p.m.) (ID)
Talking with Chris Hardwick (11 p.m.) (AMC)

Monday, April 10

Angie Tribeca (10:30 p.m.) (TBS)
Better Call Saul (10 p.m.) (AMC)

Tuesday, April 11

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8 p.m.) (Fox)

Friday, April 14

Chelsea (Netflix)
Mystery Science Theater 3000 (Netflix)

Saturday, April 15

Doctor Who (9 p.m.) (BBC America)
Class (10 p.m.) (BBC America)

Pretty Little Liars

Freeform

Sunday, April 16

The Leftovers (9 p.m.) (HBO)
Veep (10:30 p.m.) (HBO)
The White Princess (Starz)
Guerrilla series premiere (9 p.m.) (Showtime)

Tuesday, April 18

Pretty Little Liars (8 p.m.) (Freeform)
Famous in Love series premiere (9 p.m.) (Freeform)

Wednesday, April 19

Fargo (10 p.m.) (FX)

Friday, April 21

Blue Bloods (10 p.m.) (CBS)
Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix)
Girlboss (Netflix)

Saturday, April 22

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (8 p.m.) (HBO)

American Gods

Starz

Sunday, April 23

Silicon Valley (10 p.m.) (HBO)
Mary Kills People series premiere (10 p.m.) (Lifetime)

Monday, April 24

Gotham (8 p.m.) (Fox)

Tuesday, April 25

Great News series premiere (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Genius series premiere (9 p.m.) (Nat Geo)

Wednesday, April 26

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Friday, April 28

Hawaii Five-0 (9 p.m.) (CBS)
Casting JonBenet (Netflix)
Catastrophe (Amazon)
Dear White People (Netflix)
Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition (9 p.m.) (WeTV)

Sunday, April 30

American Gods series premiere (Starz)

Master of None

Netflix

May

Monday, May 1

Lucifer (9 p.m.) (Fox)

Friday, May 5

Sense8 (Netflix)

Sunday, May 7

2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards (8 p.m.) (MTV)

Monday, May 8

World of Dance series premiere (10 p.m.) (NBC)

Friday, May 12

Master of None (Netflix)
Anne (Netflix)
I Love Dick (Amazon)

The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Sunday, May 14

2017 Miss USA (7 p.m.) (Fox)

Wednesday, May 17

Downward Dog (9:30 p.m.) (ABC)

Friday, May 19

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
12 Monkeys (8 p.m.) (Syfy)

Saturday, May 20

The Wizard of Lies (8 p.m.) (HBO)

Sunday, May 21

Twin Peaks (Showtime)

Monday, May 22

The Bachelorette (8 p.m.) (ABC)

Tuesday, May 23

Casual (Hulu)

Thursday, May 25

Love Connection (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Beat Shazam  (9 p.m.) (Fox)
The Red Nose Day Special (NBC)

Tuesday, May 30

America's Got Talent (8 p.m.) (NBC)
House of Cards (Netflix)

Wednesday, May 31

The Carmichael Show (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Masterchef (8 p.m.) (Fox)
The F Word with Gordon Ramsay series premiere (9 p.m.) (Fox)
Kingdom (AT&T/DirecTV)

Orange Is the New Black

Netflix

June

Sunday, June 4

I'm Dying Up Here series premiere (10 p.m.) (Showtime)

Monday, June 5

Shadowhunters (Freeform)
Stitchers (Freeform)

Friday, June 9

Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Saturday, June 10

Orphan Black (10 p.m.) (BBC America)

Sunday, June 11

American Grit (9 p.m.) (Fox)

Monday, June 12

American Ninja Warrior (8 p.m.) (NBC)
Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (10 p.m.) (NBC)
So You Think You Can Dance (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Superhuman series premiere (9 p.m.) (Fox)

Friday, June 16

The Great British Baking Show (9 p.m.) (PBS)

Big Brother, Julie Chen

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Sunday, June 18

Botched (9 p.m.) (E!)

Monday, June 19

Preacher (9 p.m.) (AMC)

Wednesday, June 21

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (8 p.m.) (NBC)

Thursday, June 22

The Wall (8 p.m.) (NBC)
The Night Shift (9 p.m.) (NBC)

Wednesday, June 28

Big Brother (8 p.m.) (CBS)

Thursday, June 29

Zoo (10 p.m.) (CBS)

TBD: Teen Wolf (MTV)

Game of Thrones Season 7

HBO

July

Sunday, July 9

Candy Crush series premiere (9 p.m.) (CBS)
Famously Single (10 p.m.) (E!)

Tuesday, July 11

The Fosters (Freeform)
The Bold Type series premiere (Freeform)

Wednesday, July 12

Salvation series premiere (9 p.m.) (CBS)

Sunday, July 16

Game of Thrones (9 p.m.) (HBO)

Sunday, July 23

Ballers (10 p.m.) (HBO)
Insecure (10:30 p.m.) (HBO)

Tuesday, July 25

Midnight, Texas (10 p.m.) (NBC)

Stranger Things Season 2

Netflix

August

Monday, August 7

Hollywood Game Night (10 p.m.) (NBC)

Thursday, August 10

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update (9 p.m.) (NBC)

Wednesday, August 16

Marlon series premiere (9 p.m.) (NBC)

September

Sunday, September 17

69th Primetime Emmys (8 p.m.) (CBS)

October

Tuesday, October 31

Stranger Things (Netflix)

What show are you most looking forward to? Sound off in the comments!

