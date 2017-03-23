Tired of Looking Tired? This Ingredient Might Be the Answer

If you are a human being living on this earth, chances are you're tired.

Is it just us or does every time someone ask you how you're doing, your response is simply, "I'm so tired." For most of us, we can handle the lack of sleep and the over-booked schedules, but when that feeling of looking tired starts showing up on our faces, that's where we draw the line. After all, celebs like Olivia Palermo are working just as hard as we are, but they don't seem to be plagued with the same chronic look of fatigue (you know, dullness, sallowness and an overall loss of radiance).

You might think this worn-out look is all in your head, but according to celeb dermatologist Dennis Gross (Selena Gomez, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Olivia all use his products), it's all too real. "I've spent years researching this phenomenon and discovered that looking run-down is actually a real, clinical condition," said the pro.

So, if you find yourself looking in the mirror and see that your skin isn't living its best life, here's what you do.