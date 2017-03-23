Amy Schumer, Ashley Graham & More Celebs Who've Put Body Shamers on Blast: Watch!

Celebs aren't afraid to speak their minds…especially when it comes to shutting down haters.

Over the years we've seen more and more celebs stand up for themselves on social media, responding to people on Instagram and Twitter who've criticized their appearance.

Back in January, model Ashley Graham took to Instagram to show everyone she's proud of her body and told her followers to love the skin they're in.

"I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein," she wrote alongside a picture of herself on the beach in a bikini.

Amy Schumer is another woman in the entertainment industry who has stood up for herself and her body over the years.

Take a look at the E! News video above to see celebs talk about loving their beautiful bodies and completely shut down body shamers!

