Now dancing the duel...these DWTS pairs!

Throughout its 24-season history, Dancing With the Stars has mostly seen smiles and sequins in the ballroom, but every now and then, the dramatics takes over leading to some serious tension. Like when current contestant Charo got mad over judge Bruno Tonioli's comments following her debut dance.

"I've got a message for Bruno: If he wants to be alive for his next birthday, you better give me bigger numbers. Bigger! I'm watching you," she told E! News. "We already have a controversy. Because I am the queen of the cuchi-cuchi, OK? Don't mess with me because, Bruno, I look at you."