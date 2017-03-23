The cast of Friends blew everyone away when they got together to negotiate $1 million payouts per episode. Not only did they manage to reach an astronomical number, they also did it together, considering they started the first season by making $20,000 each. Talk about teamwork.

It was a feat for TV actors for sure, but nearly 13 years later, The Big Bang Theory cast has picked up where Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joe and Monica left off. The three main stars of the CBS sitcom, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons, started season one earning $60,000 per episode. As the TV seasons went by, the cast earned more and more, and fast-forward to season eight and the trio got together to negotiate a Friends-sized salary: $1 million per episode.