Ellen Pompeo Gushes About Her Ever-Expanding Family

Ellen Pompeo's family is getting larger every day!

The Grey's Anatomy star and her husband, Chris Ivery, welcomed their third child Eli Christopher last year, but that's not the only reason their family is expanding. Pompeo appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday and opens up about her growing brood, which also includes a plethora of animals in addition to her three kids.

Ivery and Pompeo are also proud owners of four dogs, four chickens and a fish! And the 47-year-old actress couldn't help but gush about her big brood.