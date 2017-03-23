Disney's Live-Action Mulan May Include Music After All

Disney
Mulan without music?
As Mushu said in the 1998 animated feature, "That's it! Dishonor! Dishonor on your whole family! Dishonor on you. Dishonor on your cow..." (You get the idea.) Much to the delight of fans, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is developing a live-action adaptation of the hit movie. But, over the weekend, those same fans went into a frenzy after Niki Caro told Moviefone the new version—slated for release on Nov. 2, 2018—will not include any music. "From what I understand, no songs right now," she said, "much to the horror of my children."
The director did elicit some excitement from fans when described the new Mulan as a "big, girly martial arts epic. It will be extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving."
Still, many fans were incensed over the idea of living in a world where the live-action Mulan didn't include musical numbers like "Honor to Us All," "Reflection," "I'll Make a Man Out of You" and "A Girl Worth Fighting For." (As far as we know, no one is clamoring for a remake of 98 Degrees and Stevie Wonder's duet "True to Your Heart," which played during the end credits.)
Caro spoke to The Los Angeles Times Tuesday and clarified that nothing is set in stone, so fans needn't get worked up. "I don't know where that's come from," she admitted. "We've never talked about songs, and no decision has been made...I haven't even started working on it yet."
"It is exciting," Caro added, "that people are this passionate."
Reps for Disney have not commented on the music controversy.
Disney began a global casting search for the principal roles in October 2016.
A Mulan casting call began circulating across social media in December. Actresses hoping to play the titular role "must be able to speak fluent English and Mandarin Chinese." The character possesses the "power of speed and coordination and sheer force," which help her excel in the army. For the role of Chen, a rival cadet in the army, the agency is looking for an actor who "must be able to speak fluent English and Mandarin Chinese; strapping, cocky, and handsome."
Mulan follows the studio's other live-action adaptations of Walt Disney Animation's classic movies, including Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Jungle Book and Maleficent. Updates to other properties, including Aladdin and The Lion King, are in the works.