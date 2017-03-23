The news hit the host especially hard, as he was saw the events unfold from thousands of miles away. "Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home," said Corden, who now lives in L.A. "It's funny: When something like that happens in your hometown, you don't have a feeling of being glad that you're so far away. What you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them. London is a diverse and proud and brilliant city, and one thing is for sure: If this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one."

"Tonight we send our heartfelt thoughts to everybody in Britain. Stay safe everybody, please."