The back half of Empire's third season is truly stacked with guest stars.
The trailer above, which aired at the end of tonight's midseason premiere, gives a look at what's to come this season, including some of the new but very familiar faces joining the series, including Nia Long, Phylicia Rashad, Eva Longoria, and Demi Moore.
From the looks of things, Nia Long is going to be causing a whole lot of trouble as Las Vegas club owner Giuliana and somehow weasels her way into the Lyon family business, according to Cookie (Taraji P. Henson).
It also looks like Cookie's getting a proposal, Lucious (Terrence Howard) ends up in the hospital, and Cookie's also rocking a whole bunch of insane new outfits.
In tonight's episode, Jamal made a new friend in rehab played by Rumer Willis, and Lucious' continued attempts to push his ex-wife out of the company she helped build (and promote his new wife to the head of A&R) sent Cookie over the edge, prompting her to grab a baseball bat attack both him and his recording studio—gold records, awards, flat screen TVs, and even his piano included—all the while reminding him just how influential she was in his success, and how much she gave up for him. Meanwhile, he just floundered around in her wake.
She did the whole thing in a tight green velvet dress and heels, and it all ended in a passionate kiss, before Cookie pushed Lucious away. It was probably one of the most epic scenes in recent TV history.
Cookie, you absolute queen.
Empire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.