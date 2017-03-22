And a baby makes four!

Casey Wilson just announced the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second child with husband David Caspe.

The former star of Marry Me and Happy Endings spilled the details on today's episode of her hit podcast with fellow comedienne Danielle Schneider, Bitch Sesh.

"Some big news on me end, which is that I am pregnant again," she began by saying during an opening convo with Schneider.

She dished that she's in the middle of her second trimester and that she's "so excited" about her second one's arrival.