It looks like this tale as old as time is standing the test of time…

In less than one week—five days to be exact—the live-action remake of Disney's Beauty and the Beast surpassed the box office sales of the original 1991 film.

The current domestic total for the Emma Watson and Dan Stevens flick is standing at an impressive $219 million which means it's a record breaker for yet another reason.

The 2017 movie is only the fifth film in history to earn over $200 million domestically in the course of five days.