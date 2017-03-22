Right now, more than 650 million people around our world do not have access to clean water. Hundreds of thousands of people are dying from waterborne diseases as a result of not having even the most basic of necessities like clean bathing or drinking water, or even the ability to wash foods before cooking and consumption.

To ensure everyone has access to safe water by 2030 the UN officially designated the March 22 as World Water Day and celebrities the likes of Meghan Markle, Adele, Emma Stone, Cara Delevigne, Ed Sheeran and Kristen Stewart are among many committed activists helping to make this goal a reality.

In raising awareness for the issue stars took to social media raising their hands up in a ‘W' to show support of World Water Day.

In fact, the Grammy winner and "Hello" singer shared with her fans, "#W4Water 1.5 million children die every year due to water related diseases. Pls support @drop4drop with their mission to end the water crisis."