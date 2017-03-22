Dropp4Drop
Right now, more than 650 million people around our world do not have access to clean water. Hundreds of thousands of people are dying from waterborne diseases as a result of not having even the most basic of necessities like clean bathing or drinking water, or even the ability to wash foods before cooking and consumption.
To ensure everyone has access to safe water by 2030 the UN officially designated the March 22 as World Water Day and celebrities the likes of Meghan Markle, Adele, Emma Stone, Cara Delevigne, Ed Sheeran and Kristen Stewart are among many committed activists helping to make this goal a reality.
In raising awareness for the issue stars took to social media raising their hands up in a ‘W' to show support of World Water Day.
In fact, the Grammy winner and "Hello" singer shared with her fans, "#W4Water 1.5 million children die every year due to water related diseases. Pls support @drop4drop with their mission to end the water crisis."
The people living in the world's poorest countries are the most effected, and the lack of safe water, sanitation or hygiene is responsible for their lack of development. As an ambassador of World Vision, Markle traveled to Rwanda having helped build a community water source sharing, "The ease they [girls] are able to get water for health and wellness, these girls are able to stay in school because they aren't walking hours a day to go and get water, and this clean water source has changed the entire community."
Thirst Project joined forces with a few famous faces and other like-minded do-gooders in an effort to work towards funding projects in India, Uganda, Ethiopia, El Salvador, Kenya, and Columbia helping to build safe water sources.
So whether it be physically helping to build a water source, purchasing an item whose proceeds give back to the community, buying a water bottle made of sustainable materials, or event posting to social media, your actions make all the difference.