Poor Maggie Pierce has no idea what she's about to be hit with.
With Grey's Anatomy returning to Grey Sloan Memorial after last week's sojourn to Montana for a little Japril action, the focus will turn to the young cardiothoracic doc thanks to a return visit from her mom Diane (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), who's back to treat the breast cancer she's still hiding from her daughter. Oh, and there's the small matter of that growing attraction between Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and the object of Maggie's affection, Riggs (Martin Henderson), finally coming to the forefront.
E! News caught up with Kelly McCreary on the red carpet at the long-running ABC series' PaleyFest event, where she gave us some insight into how the surgeon will handle her world basically falling apart at the seams.
ABC
"I think, first and foremost, Maggie is the brightest person she knows," McCreary told us about the urgent matter to save her mom's life. "And she's going to try to solve her problems herself. And of course, when you try to do everything yourself, you get tuckered out." We've got a feeling that Jackson (Jesse Williams), Diane's chosen doctor and the reason she came to Seattle for treatment, is going to have something to say about that.
And as for the small matter of her half-sister taking up with her crush? "It's a bad idea to keep secrets. Just don't do it," she joked. "I don't think the audience is going to get the reaction that they're expecting out of Maggie. Let's put it that way."
Elsewhere in the episode, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) finally hash out their problems as they work a trauma case together, while Bailey (Chandra Wilson) tries to mend her relationship with Richard (James Pickens Jr.) after, you know, stabbing him in the back and taking the Residency program away from him. Good luck with that, Bailey!
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.