Poor Maggie Pierce has no idea what she's about to be hit with.

With Grey's Anatomy returning to Grey Sloan Memorial after last week's sojourn to Montana for a little Japril action, the focus will turn to the young cardiothoracic doc thanks to a return visit from her mom Diane (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), who's back to treat the breast cancer she's still hiding from her daughter. Oh, and there's the small matter of that growing attraction between Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and the object of Maggie's affection, Riggs (Martin Henderson), finally coming to the forefront.

E! News caught up with Kelly McCreary on the red carpet at the long-running ABC series' PaleyFest event, where she gave us some insight into how the surgeon will handle her world basically falling apart at the seams.