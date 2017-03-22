There may be certain topics that are uncomfortable talking about on the internet and colon cancer is one of them.

But it is the second leading killer amongst cancer death in the United States because people aren't getting screened, people aren't aware, people aren't knowledgeable. We need to make this a bigger conversation and for more people to be aware of the issue.

That's precisely why John Legend, along with Chrissy Metz, Rami Malek and other stars decided to speak out on social media in support of Colon Cancer Awareness Month.