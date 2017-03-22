Splash News
Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton are taking their undeniable chemistry to another, more private dance floor.
E! News obtained exclusive photos from the Dancing With the Stars pairing's flirty night out at Cowboy Palace Saloon in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, which will certainly fan the flames about their possible romance.
The professional bull rider was right in his element in the Country western bar, and didn't shy away from wrapping his arm around Sharna's shoulder and whispering into her ear.
The Australian ballroom dancer, who looked fab in a navy blue swing dress and thigh-high boots, couldn't help but smile as she and Bonner practiced their moves.
An onlooker told E! News of Sharna and Bonner's possible date night, "He seems especially doe-eyed—and she certainly doesn't seem to mind the attention."
Although it appears as if the dance partners were filming a segment for the ABC competition series, it's clear Burgess and Bolton were in a world of their own as the evening continued.
After showing off their dance skills, the twosome headed to a nearby pool table for a friendly game. Bonner flipped the script on their Dancing With the Stars dynamic as he began coaching Sharna on a few tips and tricks, who quickly climbed atop the table for a better angle at taking a shot.
"There is some real chemistry here," a source close to the duo shared.
Their night out comes only days after Sharna shut down speculation that she was upset about a hand gesture Bonner made toward her during Monday's premiere.
"Anyone who has the ridiculous idea that it was intentional...is straight up stupid. As in lacking [the] intelligence to realize it was innocent," she tweeted "@bonner_bolton's a true southern gentleman & was so embarrassed that it even happened let alone got caught on camera for gossips to gawk at."
An eyewitness told E! News of their interactions during the taping, "They were hardcore flirting before their dance number. Watching them behind the scenes, you could see them checking each other out and Sharna was super giddy around him."
But if anyone knows about their chemistry, it's Sharna and Bonner themselves.
Burgess told E! News' Sibley Scoles shortly after performing the cha-cha, "I think everyone made such a big deal out of it tonight that both of us were a little bit speechless…I've never blushed on this show, ever in my life, and I legit blushed tonight because I didn't know what to say."
"Obviously we have chemistry. We're not going to stand here and lie and say we don't, but everyone made such a big deal tonight that I didn't really know what to say to it," she added.
Looks like we'll just have to wait until next week to see how this potential couple plans to earn a perfect 10 on the dance floor and in fans' hearts!
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.