Little did Wheel of Fortune contestant Kevin know that he'd be a viral Internet star the moment he assumed A Street Car Na_ed Desire needed a "k" instead of an "m."

While the late playwright Tennessee Williams would probably be less than impressed, viewers everywhere couldn't contain their laughter, especially after the next contestant, Lisa, guessed properly to spell out A Street Car Named Desire. "Although you got the right answer, I'd rather see Kevin's play," host Pat Sajak quipped.

Game shows are prime for viral moments, given the pressure to perform and come up with an answer, meaning Kevin is far from alone in his embarrassment. In honor of Kevin's epic fail, we've rounded up some other big game show mistakes: