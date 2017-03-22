Zoe Saldana Describes the Joys and Challenges of Raising Three Boys

It makes sense, considering Zoe and Marco rarely show the twins' faces in their Instagram feeds. "We walk a very balanced line with the kind of things that we like to share publicly of our lives and what we must preserve. It all has to do with respecting the privacy of our family members, because they're too young. They don't really understand when there are cameras in their faces or when there are people always trying to tug at mommy or tug at daddy. We want them to reach a stage where they're starting to become curious naturally and organically," she said. "When that time comes, then we'll expose them accordingly to what we do as artists."

As for why Zoe didn't share the news of Zen's arrival right away, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress explained that she was simply too focused on her growing family. "When you are nesting, I think it's very important to maintain some kind of anonymity, just for the sake of energy preservation. When you're a parent, especially when you have a newborn, there's a lot of energy that goes into the first stages of [adding] this new person into your lives," she told E! News. "You yourself are acclimating to your children. Part of that privacy is because of that."

Bowie and Cy are just as smitten with their baby brother. "They're perfect," Zoe gushed. "They're just marvelous, I'm telling you! I've heard horror stories of parents who have had to deal with dynamics that are a little challenging in the first stages of having a new baby, but they are so excited about him. But then they forget that he's there, because they're babies. They will walk all around him and you're like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa! Wait, wait, wait! The baby's here; he's doing tummy time.' And they get all their toys and they want to show him their toys and they don't understand why he won't grab at them. But it's OK—it's all just a learning curve for us all."

It helps that Zoe and her artist husband are big kids at heart, of course. The twins in particular are "super hyper," Zoe revealed. "Their curiosity is at its highest peak right now. We're just allowing them to guide us and let us know how they want us to parent them. We are a little meticulous when it comes to scheduling, so we're doing that, and we feel that our little one, Zen, is acclimating quite beautifully. I think that he misses his brothers when he's napping, because he's always looking like, 'Where are those loud things? Where are they?' It's great!"

Last month, the 38-year-old actress her 37-year-old husband Marco Perego announced they had recently welcomed a baby boy, Zen , who joined 2-year-old brothers Bowie and Cy . The news took Zoe's fans by surprise, but as she told E! News' Zuri Hall Monday, that was her last baby shocker. "We're done. I'm the only girl and it's OK. I'm enjoying being in a house full of men; I grew up in a house full of women, so I feel that either the universe is being ironic with me or it's being absolutely purposeful, and I'm accepting the challenge," Zoe said during the ANA All Nippon Airways Experience. "I love raising boys. There's so much that I'm learning about men by seeing them in their early stages in life. Our kids are wonderful. They're happy!"

Being outnumbered isn't always such a bad thing—just ask Zoe Saldana .

