The Love Actually cast is back for another trailer, and this time we're getting an even bigger look at what's to come from their reunion short film Red Nose Day Actually.

The new trailer begins the same way the first one did, with Andrew Lincoln reprising his role as the beloved cue card holder. In the new installment, however, he hands off to different co-stars who continue the message.

"On Red Nose Day, we'll meet again in Red Nose Day Actually. (Because on Red Nose Day unexpected things happen," the cue cards read. "Tune in to see what happened to everyone, and, amongst other things, which one of us has aged best."

After Keira Knightley holds up the cards, she hands off to Hugh Grant whose signs read, "One thing's for sure...It's not Colin Firth."