Zac Efron Disguises Himself in Drag in New Baywatch Trailer

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Vanessa Hudgens

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jenny Slate, Chris Evans

Jenny Slate on Chris Evans: "I Didn't Think I Was His Type"

Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds

LOL! Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Answer Google's Weird and Hilarious Autocomplete Questions

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Baywatch

Paramount Pictures

Zac Efron, is that you?

While we're used to seeing the hunky actor go shirtless, showing off his six-pack and bulging biceps in his various films, he steps out of the usual for a moment in the new Baywatch trailer and gives us something totally new: a look at him dressed in drag!

That's right, during one of his missions in the upcoming summer flick with Dwayne Johnson, he goes undercover by dressing up like a woman in a brunette wig, yellow high-heels, a black and white dress, sunglasses and lipstick.

Photos

Zac Efron's Shirtless Pics

OK, now that we have you sufficiently concerned over your lack of shirtless Efron, rest assured the entirety of the film (with the exception of that scene) is essentially based upon him being half-naked.

But hot bods aside, the new trailer definitely pumped us up for the flick.

Not only is it about to be filled with R-rated jokes and lots of humor, we also get some pretty fierce action and cool stunts.

And we can't forget about the cast! Joining Efron and Johnson in the big screen reboot of the '90s TV series is Charlotte McKinneyPriyanka ChopraKelly RohrbachAlexandra DaddarioIlfenesh Hadera and Jon BassBaywatch alums David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson will also reprise their iconic, red swimsuit-rocking roles in the flick for the film.

 Baywatch will hit theaters on May 19, 2017.

TAGS/ Zac Efron , Dwayne Johnson , Movies , Trailers , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again