Zac Efron Disguises Himself in Drag in New Baywatch Trailer

Zac Efron, is that you?

While we're used to seeing the hunky actor go shirtless, showing off his six-pack and bulging biceps in his various films, he steps out of the usual for a moment in the new Baywatch trailer and gives us something totally new: a look at him dressed in drag!

That's right, during one of his missions in the upcoming summer flick with Dwayne Johnson, he goes undercover by dressing up like a woman in a brunette wig, yellow high-heels, a black and white dress, sunglasses and lipstick.