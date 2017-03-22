Zac Efron Disguises Himself in Drag in New Baywatch Trailer

Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures
Zac Efron, is that you?
While we're used to seeing the hunky actor go shirtless, showing off his six-pack and bulging biceps in his various films, he steps out of the usual for a moment in the new Baywatch trailer and gives us something totally new: a look at him dressed in drag!
That's right, during one of his missions in the upcoming summer flick with Dwayne Johnson, he goes undercover by dressing up like a woman in a brunette wig, yellow high-heels, a black and white dress, sunglasses and lipstick.
OK, now that we have you sufficiently concerned over your lack of shirtless Efron, rest assured the entirety of the film (with the exception of that scene) is essentially based upon him being half-naked.
But hot bods aside, the new trailer definitely pumped us up for the flick.
Not only is it about to be filled with R-rated jokes and lots of humor, we also get some pretty fierce action and cool stunts.
And we can't forget about the cast! Joining Efron and Johnson in the big screen reboot of the '90s TV series is Charlotte McKinney, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jon Bass. Baywatch alums David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson will also reprise their iconic, red swimsuit-rocking roles in the flick for the film.
Baywatch will hit theaters on May 19, 2017.