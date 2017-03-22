Seth Meyers Bumps Dax Shepard for a "Bigger" Star: Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is a bigger star than Dax Shepard...at least according to Seth Meyers.

Shepard appeared on NBC's Late Night Tuesday, where Meyers praised the star of CHiPs for being so flexible with the show's recent scheduling change. "You were supposed to be on the show Wednesday and you made it here today," Meyers said. "I wanted to thank you for that."

"I was supposed to be on Wednesday and then I got a call from my publicist, who said, 'They got a bigger guest, so you got bumped to Tuesday. Can you now fly out?' In my mind, I'm like, 'I get it, man. Tom Cruise is selling something,'" Shepard said. "So, I get home that night and Kristen goes, 'I'm doing Seth on Wednesday. What day are you doing it?' My wife bumped me."