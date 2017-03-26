Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
When times get tough, who are you going to call? For Kim Kardashian, it's her small but loyal inner circle.
As fans continue to learn more about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's recovery following her Paris robbery, it's clear that Kim relied on support from many people after such a dramatic event.
"I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me," Kim recently shared with her Twitter followers. "I can say I've become so much better because of it."
Although she has returned to social media and made public appearances for causes she is passionate about, it took time to heal and return back to the spotlight.
So who exactly helped Kim recover both publicly and privately? It starts with the family.
From sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian to husband Kanye West, the family rallied for their relative while also giving her time to share her journey.
"It's a process," mom Kris Jenner previously told E! News back in October. "One day at a time."
Kim's youngest family members also provided a light when things got dark. "The kids have helped both Kim and Kanye get through many things," an insider previously shared with E! News. "[They] are doing great and are very happy kids."
Longtime gal pals including Larsa Pippen, La La Anthony, Chrissy Teigen and childhood friend Allison Statter have consistently been one call or text away.
There's also Kim's glam team who have been part of the businesswoman's biggest professional accomplishments.
Hairstylist Jen Atkin, makeup artist Joyce Bonelli, stylist Simone Harouche and assistant Steph Shep have been and will remain tight with their friend.
"I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home with my babies & husband," Kim wrote earlier this month. "To my friends, family, and loved ones I can't thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most. To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work."
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!