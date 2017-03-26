When times get tough, who are you going to call? For Kim Kardashian, it's her small but loyal inner circle.

As fans continue to learn more about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's recovery following her Paris robbery, it's clear that Kim relied on support from many people after such a dramatic event.

"I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me," Kim recently shared with her Twitter followers. "I can say I've become so much better because of it."

Although she has returned to social media and made public appearances for causes she is passionate about, it took time to heal and return back to the spotlight.

So who exactly helped Kim recover both publicly and privately? It starts with the family.