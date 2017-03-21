It was the hand placement seen around the country—#Handgate, according to Sharna Burgess—and now the Dancing With the Stars professional dancer is setting the record straight.

During the season 24 premiere live broadcast, Sharna was standing next to her dance partner, bull rider Bonner Bolton, when he put his arm around her waist and his arm ended up resting on her crotch. Videos and GIFs of that moment were circulated around Twitter, picking up steam as the two were praised for their chemistry.

"Anyone who has the ridiculous idea that it was intentional...is straight up stupid. As in lacking [the] intelligence to realize it was innocent," she tweeted after the premiere. "@bonner_bolton's a true southern gentleman & was so embarrassed that it even happened let alone got caught on camera for gossips to gawk at."