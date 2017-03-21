Celebrate the Movie Selena's 20th Anniversary With These 20 Things

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Orlando Bloom

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Hospitalized After Wine-Related Accident

Michael Vartan, 2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day

Listen Up, Arrangement Fans: Michael Vartan's on Tinder! "I'm Like the Creepy Old Grandfather"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Many of us grew up watching the movie Selena, and it's a bittersweet moment to realize that the movie debuted 20 years ago to the day.

The film helped millions of people to know Selena Quintanilla's story, her music and a bit of who she was. This biopic and her legendary hits have kept the late singer's legacy ever present in today's pop culture. 

But it's obvious that this star has fans unlike any other, their love for her transcends generations and cultures. One thing we all agree on: Anything for Selenas

We searched the internet for Selena memorabilia and merchandise that any loyal fan would appreciate.

Here's our top 20 picks: 

Selena Quintanilla Como La Flor Tshirt

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Selena Tee, $39

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Zazzle

Selena Quintanilla Flor Mode Tshirt, $19.95

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Selena soundtrack, $36.95

Selena Quintanilla Tshirt

Etsy

Selena Vintage Tshirt, $49.99

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Vintage Style Selena Quintanilla Reprint Tshirt, $20

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Selena Inspired Costume, $160

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Selena MAC Lipsticks: Como La Flor, Amor Prohibido, Dreaming of you, BiDi BiDi Bom Bom, $27.00

Selena Quintanilla Wax figure

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Visit Selena's Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, Tickets start at $20.99

Selena Quintanilla Cap

Etsy

Anything for Selenas Black Cap, $19.95

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Selena Vive Doll, $21.99

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Fiesta De La Flor Commemorative Cup, $25

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Selena Pin, $72

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Levi Denim Jacket, $130

Selena Movie Poster

hollywoodmemorabilia.com

Jennifer Lopez Signed Selena Movie Poster, $890

Selena, Dreaming of You

Capitol Latin

Dreaming of You album, $6.49

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Selena Quintanilla Air Freshener, $5 

Selena Quintanilla Book, Chris Perez

Barnes & Noble

To Selena, with Love (Commemorative Edition), $10.11

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

urbanoutfitters.com

Selena Signature Tee, $28

Selena Quintanilla Pin

Etsy

Selena Quintanilla Pin, $12

Selena Quintanilla Pillow

CaseGator.com

Anything For Selena Reina De La Cumbia 7 Pillow Case Cover, $16.50

If you've got some favorites that you didn't see here, send us the link in the comment section below. 

TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again