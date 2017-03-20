Designers may have some stiff competition when it comes to executing Miley Cyrus' wedding day.
As fans eagerly wait for any and all updates about the singer's big day with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, one family member is willing to help in the planning department.
During today's NBCUniversal Summer Press Day, Tish Cyrus helped celebrate the announcement of her upcoming Bravo show titled Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer. At the same time, she was asked about the possibility of designing Miley's special ceremony.
"Oh my gosh," she told reporters. "If and when that day comes, I'm sure."
Based on her new show with daughter Brandi Cyrus, it's clear Tish knows the fashion and design side of things. Perhaps it makes total sense.
"Oh, well, if that day ever comes, of course," she explained. "I am her mom."
Cyrus vs. Cyrus includes several episodes where the mother-daughter duo present competing ideas for rooms that are in design distress. Once the client chooses a renovation plan, they must work together to turn that vision into a reality.
The latest family adventure comes just a couple of weeks after several Cyrus members attended the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards to support Noah Cyrus' musical performance.
That family bond is felt behind-the-scenes of the Tish and Brandi's new project on the small screen.
"I think one of the things with the show, even though we didn't make it a family thing, I think that all of our family wanting to be a part of it was so amazing," Tish explained. "We have supported them in everything they have done, and for the tables to turn and for me and Brandi to be doing a show, and to see them support us just as much, it's pretty insane. Very special."
Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer premieres May 25 at 10 p.m. only on Bravo.
