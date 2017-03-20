Designers may have some stiff competition when it comes to executing Miley Cyrus' wedding day.

As fans eagerly wait for any and all updates about the singer's big day with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, one family member is willing to help in the planning department.

During today's NBCUniversal Summer Press Day, Tish Cyrus helped celebrate the announcement of her upcoming Bravo show titled Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer. At the same time, she was asked about the possibility of designing Miley's special ceremony.

"Oh my gosh," she told reporters. "If and when that day comes, I'm sure."

Based on her new show with daughter Brandi Cyrus, it's clear Tish knows the fashion and design side of things. Perhaps it makes total sense.