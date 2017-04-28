It's baby time in the Wilson household!

Ciara has given birth to her first child with husband Russell Wilson. The proud mama posted the following Instagram announcing the name of her baby girl: "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson. No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you. Love, Mommy and Daddy. 7:03 p.m., 7 lbs. 13 oz." E! News has learned that the family is doing well.

The little bundle of joy is the R&B singer's second child, as she gave birth to her son Future Zahir Wilburn back in May 2014.

The Grammy winner has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram ever since she and her NFL hubby announced the exciting family news back in October of last year on Ciara's birthday.