It's baby time in the Wilson household!
Ciara has given birth to her first child with husband Russell Wilson. The proud mama posted the following Instagram announcing the name of her baby girl: "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson. No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you. Love, Mommy and Daddy. 7:03 p.m., 7 lbs. 13 oz." E! News has learned that the family is doing well.
The little bundle of joy is the R&B singer's second child, as she gave birth to her son Future Zahir Wilburn back in May 2014.
The Grammy winner has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram ever since she and her NFL hubby announced the exciting family news back in October of last year on Ciara's birthday.
At the time, the songstress wrote, "On this special birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family...and I'm excited to finally share one of the greatest gifts of all that god could give."
Wilson posted a sweet image on his own Instagram and wrote, "The greatest blessing of all. Forever grateful."
Without a doubt, Ciara and Russell have been happier than ever since tying the knot back in July of last year in front of several friends and family at the Peckforton Castle in England.
In fact, Ciara recently gushed to E! News about how blissful the first year of marriage has been.
"Married life is the best life. It's definitely life-changing, and you do feel a difference between the stages of being boyfriend and girlfriend to being engaged to actually being married," she explained to us.
"You feel the definition of what 'being one' is, and it's really cool. Nothing compares to what this feels like."
We're guessing nothing compares to welcoming a newborn into the happy family either! Congratulations to the Wilsons on their little one's arrival.