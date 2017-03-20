There are two words that may have caught you off guard as you scrolled through Twitter's top trends on Monday: Big Chicken.

And then you clicked.

There it was, stepping out of its coop, the absolute largest chicken you've ever seen in your life. Some people described the animal as "horrifying" and "nightmarish," while others became enamored by it and even went as far as wanting one for a pet.

But no matter the emotion that consumed you, everyone had so many questions...