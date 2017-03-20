Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Congratulations are in order!
Eric Trump and Lara Trump are expecting their first child in September, a baby boy. "We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool," Eric, 33, tells People. Lara, who is in her second trimester, says she's feeling good after a rough couple of months.
"I was exhausted in the beginning," she says. "It surprised me, because I'm a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn't believe it would actually happen to me."
She adds, "It really affected me. But I'm feeling really good now."
This will be President Donald Trump's ninth grandchild.
The couple haven't decided on a moniker for their baby boy, but they're working on it. "We really loved the name Charlie, but we'd already named our dog that, so it's out," says Eric.
Adds Lara, "We sort of screwed ourselves over there."
Not only will their son have plenty of cousins to hang out with, Eric and Lara will also be able to get in some good practice with their nieces and nephews.
Congratulations to the growing family!