Congratulations are in order!

Eric Trump and Lara Trump are expecting their first child in September, a baby boy. "We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool," Eric, 33, tells People. Lara, who is in her second trimester, says she's feeling good after a rough couple of months.

"I was exhausted in the beginning," she says. "It surprised me, because I'm a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn't believe it would actually happen to me."

She adds, "It really affected me. But I'm feeling really good now."

This will be President Donald Trump's ninth grandchild.