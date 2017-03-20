Why Adele Scolded a Security Guard at Her Melbourne Concert

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Adele is not only your go-to singer when you've had your heart broken, she's your protector when a pesky security guard tries to get you to sit down at one of her concerts.
The 28-year-old has been performing all over the world over the last few months, with her most recent stop in Australia. The concerts down-under have brought nothing but greatness (as per usual), but they've also come complete with some hilarious moments from the singer.
For example, during her Melbourne show over the weekend, she chastised a security guard for trying to make people in the crowd sit down.
"if they can't dance then why is this a fucking music show? pic.twitter.com/29mRqu2QMa— Yasmine???????? (@yasminedc1) March 19, 2017
A fan in the audience caught the moment on camera in which Adele can be heard saying, "Excuse me sir, I know you work here but can you please stop telling people to sit down? This is a music show, if people can't see then they can stand up."
She continued, "And if you're moaning about people dancing, then what the f--k did you come to a show for? If I see one more person being told to sit down, then I swear to God…"
You heard her, folks!
Meanwhile, this is just the latest of her awesome moments down under.
Last week, she let the cat out of the bag that she has a secret Twitter account for rogue tweeting, and she showed up on stage with a t-shirt gun to rally her crowd. Not to mention, she's also continued her tradition of bringing couples on-stage to get engaged.
Needless to say, her tour has been quite the success.