NBC News' Today
Welcome back, Dylan Dreyer!
The meteorologist returned to the Today show Monday morning after departing for maternity leave in December. Dylan gave birth to baby boy Calvin Bradley Fichera on Dec. 17. 2016, but Monday was her first official work day since welcoming Calvin, so naturally it was a tough morning for the morning show star.
So she would have an easier time acclimating, the Today show co-anchors decided to FaceTime Dreyer's husband, Brian Fichera, and check in to see how he was doing with Calvin. Matt Lauer, Savanna Guthrie and Dylan called when Brian was giving Calvin a bottle, but that didn't stop him from gushing about his wife and her mothering skills.
"Unbelievable," Brian responded when Matt asked him what type of mom she is. "I can't believe the strength in what she does it just blows me away every day. I can't believe she's back to work and what she's doing. She's just the perfect mother, and we're so lucky to have her as our rock."
Cue the tears from Dylan, her colleagues and the viewers.
"It's amazing how all of a sudden we just became this team," Dylan added. The two of us had never changed a diaper before. We didn't know anything going into parenthood and he and I have just figured it out."
Shortly after welcoming her adorable baby boy, Dylan made an appearance on the Today show via video call. She opened up about the experience of childbirth, and didn't hold back when it came to the gritty details.
"I pushed for about 3 hours, and he was a big guy and he didn't quite fit, so he got stuck," she said. "We ended up doing a C-section anyway."
Dylan wasn't exaggerating. After her water broke late Friday night, Calvin didn't arrive into the world until Saturday morning mid-snowstorm. The bundle of joy weighed in at 8 pounds and 3 ounces.