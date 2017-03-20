Nearly six months since coming face to face with robbers in Paris, Kim Kardashian has shared her account of the night she feared she would die.
After Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, during which the mother of two recalled the early morning events of Oct. 3, Kardashian also took to social media to share candid reflection with her 95 million followers. Overall, Kardashian has noticed a positive change in herself after living through such an event.
"I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me. I can say I've become so much better because of it," she tweeted. "Thank you for allowing me to share my story tonight."
That story, however, was difficult to retell. "Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me. However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted," she wrote on Instagram before the episode. "I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me."
While the memory of being tied up against her will at gunpoint and robbed is a difficult one to bear, the 36-year-old mogul was focused on the silver lining—surviving.
"I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home with my babies & husband," she wrote. "To my friends, family, and loved ones I can't thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most. To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work."
As always, Kim's famous family had her back. "I will never forget the terror in her voice," Kourtney Kardashian remembered. "Thank you God for protecting her."
"Through it all, I am inspired by Kim's strength, courage and spirit. Nothing will ever break us. Love you so much, @kimkardashian," sister Khloe Kardashian penned on Instagram. "Seeing Kim's strength and bravery in tonight's episode is inspiring!!!"
"Thankful for my family!!" Kris Jenner tweeted. "#love #blessed #myeverything."