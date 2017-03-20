If you found yourself sort of disappointed by This Is Us' first season finale, you weren't alone.

Many fans were expecting answers to the many questions raised throughout the season, specifically when it comes to how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died, and how Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) eventually got together.

Instead, we got a brutal hour of Jack and Rebecca falling apart, mixed with flashbacks of the first time they met (which involved Jack being so distracted by Rebecca's beautiful singing voice that he forgot to rob a bar). It was emotional and beautiful, just like every other episode, but it wasn't quite the answer-filled finale that many fans had been hoping for.