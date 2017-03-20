If you found yourself sort of disappointed by This Is Us' first season finale, you weren't alone.
Many fans were expecting answers to the many questions raised throughout the season, specifically when it comes to how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died, and how Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) eventually got together.
Instead, we got a brutal hour of Jack and Rebecca falling apart, mixed with flashbacks of the first time they met (which involved Jack being so distracted by Rebecca's beautiful singing voice that he forgot to rob a bar). It was emotional and beautiful, just like every other episode, but it wasn't quite the answer-filled finale that many fans had been hoping for.
"That bummed me out," Moore (who also posted on Instagram about the backlash) told E! News before she and the rest of the cast hit the stage for PaleyFest. "I'm really proud of the work we did and proud of the episode, and anytime anybody asked me, I said, you're not going to find out how Jack dies. I don't know why people are so fixated on that!"
Her TV husband agrees.
"It's one of those things where sure, it might have been leading in that direction, but at the same time, if you know anything about this show, you can't expect anything," Ventimiglia said. "Anything that you believe is going to happen may not happen, but you have to understand that what we're telling, the stories we're telling are still gonna hit home, and you're going to discover more about this family that you fell in love with."
While we may have to wait quite a while, answers are coming, Chris Sullivan promised.
"Oh, you want answers? Well guess what! We're picked up for two more seasons! You're going to get all kinds of answers, we're going to ask a bunch more questions, and it's all going to work out."
If only we didn't have to wait until the fall for season two.
This Is Us will return for a second season on NBC.
