Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)
For more than two decades, family, friends, and loved ones of the late Muhammad Ali have celebrated Ali's legacy together at Celebrity Fight Night, an annual event founded by Jimmy Walker to raise money for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center in hopes of finding a cure for the disease.
Reba McEntire, a good friend of Ali returned for her twelfth year as emcee and presented Harrison Ford and Italian fashion designer Stefano Ricci with the 2017 Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night Awards, awards given to those who best represent the qualities associated with the Champ and his fight to find a cure.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night
One of the highlights of the evening an insider revealed, was hearing Ali's grandson speak to the audience about his grandfather's legacy, and carrying on his work in the fight against Parkinson's disease.
As well as the silent auction where we're told you could win a private dinner with Sharon Stone, John Travolta, and wife Kelly Preston, as well as attending the premiere of Blade Runner 2049 with Mr. Ford himself.
This years' event also announced establishment of the Lonnie Ali Legacy Care Program established alongside Celebrity Fight Night and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center to provide the same kind of palliative care that Muhammad Ali received along with new innovative programs for patients and their caregivers.