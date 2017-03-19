Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Go on Romantic Aquarium Date in Toronto

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's relationship is going swimmingly.
The two recently began a trip to his hometown of Toronto in what marked the latest of several international trips together. They visited Ripley's Aquarium of Canada over the weekend, according to eyewitnesses, which of course allowed for some adorable and artistic photos.
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, posted on his Instagram Stories feed a Boomerang video of what appeared to be his girl sitting on his shoulders at they watch jellyfish swim in a massive tank, as well as a clip of her looking at it while sitting down on her own.
Selena Gomez via The Weeknd's Instagram Stories (2) pic.twitter.com/t1QNFzRx0U— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 19, 2017
The Weeknd via Instagram Stories! (Selena Gomez at Ripley's Aquarium) pic.twitter.com/5Np7VbBVQm— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 19, 2017
The Weeknd also posted a photo of himself there on his regular Instagram feed.
"JUST SAW THE WEEKEND AND SELENA GOMEZ DOWNTOWN YOOOOOOOO WTF," the witness said on Twitter, later adding that she spotted the two at the aquarium. She posted Snapchat photos of what appeared to be the two getting into an SUV.
Another witness shared a similar video.
Sean ONeill, PacificCoastNews
Days ago, Selena and The Weeknd had a VIP movie night in the city and were also spotted having dinner at the Japanese restaurant Blowfish. A source told E! News exclusively the two made a reservation for 7 pm and dined in a private booth in a secluded area for about an hour and a half. They each ordered a signature cocktail and ordered "quite a bit" of food.
Selena and The Weeknd were also seen having lunch together at the Thompson Diner at the Thompson hotel earlier during their trip.
The two went public with their relationship in January, when they were photographed kissing outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles, but have not commented about it publicly or attended official events together. They have, however, spent time together in Italy, Paris, Zurich and Amsterdam.
"They both didn't expect this to go as fast as it has but its fine by them," a source told E! News last week. "They are both happy and have a great connection, physically and mentally."
—Additional reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro