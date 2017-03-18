Jessie James Decker's little girl is officially 3-years-old!

The country music starlet and hubby Eric Decker hosted an epic birthday celebration for Vivianne Rose Decker on Saturday afternoon, complete with face painting, balloon animals and a bounce house. And after Jessie treated her Instagram followers to an inside look at the festivities, we only have one question: Where was our invite?!

Vivianne looked picture perfect in a light pink tracksuit, beaming from ear to ear as she blew out the candles on top of a massive cake decorated with a castle, stars and surrounding cupcakes. "Make a wish ...." Jessie captioned the Kodak moment, who matched the NFL star in patterned party hats.

Both Jessie and Eric each shared heartfelt messages to their daughter on Instagram, who is also a big sister to the couple's 1-year-old son, Eric Decker Jr.