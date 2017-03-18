Faith Rankin
Take Jennifer Lopez out to the ball game!
E! News has obtained a photograph of the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress on hand to support new beau Alex Rodriguez at the New York Yankees' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon. Rodriguez, who retired from professional baseball last summer, now lends a helping hand to his former team as a special instructor.
The couple arrived to spring training camp at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on the back of a golf cart, with J. Lo rocking a Yankees cap, blush-colored duster and light wash jeans. A-Rod, on the other hand, suited up in his team's colors and work boots.
Jennifer and Alex, who E! News confirmed were dating a couple of weeks ago, have spent much of their budding romance in Miami.
On Friday, Lopez spent quality time with her man's sister, real estate agent Susy Dunand. Alex's family member shared multiple photos of their gathering to social media, and even called the music superstar her "sister-in-law."
After taking their whirlwind relationship to the Bahamas, Lopez and Rodriguez have stepped out on multiple occasions to work up a sweat at the gym together and enjoy a romantic dinner for two.
As for why these two work, an insider previously shared with E! News exclusively that Lopez "likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age." Our source added, "Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time. They went from zero to 100 really quick."
In the weeks ahead, the Yankees are slated to play in a number of spring training games in Florida. Suffice to say all eyes will be on Jennifer and Alex for their next outing!