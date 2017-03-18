Instagram
Meet the family!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently began dating and on Friday, she hung out with his sister, Susy Dunand. The latter, a Miami luxury real estate agent, posted photos of the two on Instagram, including one of them with another woman.
"Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo," Dunand wrote, using the Spanish slang term for "sisters-in-law."
"Simply sweet!!!" she added.
"Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time," a source told E! News last week. "They went from zero to 100 really quick."
The insider added that J.Lo "likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age."
Lopez had dated Drake briefly weeks before she stepped out with Rodriguez for the first time. During their relationship, he met her and ex Marc Anthony's 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme.
J.Lo and A-Rod met more than a decade ago on the field at a New York Yankees and Mets subway series game, right in front of Anthony.