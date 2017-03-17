It's a good day for the Irish and Rob Kardashian.
After being showered with birthday love from family and close friends on social media, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received an afternoon celebration.
E! News has learned the birthday boy along with Khloe Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner headed to Cinépolis in Westlake, Calif., for a private party.
Inside the movie theatre, Rob was treated to an entire room filled with St. Patrick's Day and Balloon Celebrations decorations and party favors.
The family also enjoyed a Hansen's Cake that featured a throwback photo of Rob dressed as Peter Pan. After singing "Happy Birthday," the family including Mason Disick was able to watch Disney's Beauty and the Beast.
"Happy birthday @robkardashian!! I am incredibly blessed to have a brother like you! You truly are one of the funniest people I've ever met!" Khloe shared on Instagram before the celebration. "You have the most unbelievable heart and anyone who is fortunate enough to have you in their life knows what a positive impact you make on them!"
"Seeing you be a daddy has been a blessing to see how she gives you that smile I miss," the E! star continued. "Precious Dream is your twin and it's such a beautiful thing to see. We've been by each other's side for life and that will never stop!"
Earlier in the day, Rob was able to celebrate both his birthday and St. Patrick's Day with his daughter.
"The best gift of all!!" he wrote as Dream Kardashian smiled for the camera in her holiday-themed outfit. "Happy Birthday to me."
As he turns another year older, a source told E! News that "Rob is focusing more on himself, the baby and work." He's also continuing to receive support from his sisters and family.
"You're 30 now, the age when Jesus turned water into wine (Your favorite fact)," Khloe shared earlier in the day. "This is your year of greatness! We all believe in you! Happy birthday Rob! I love you."
