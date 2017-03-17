Kaitlyn Bristowe is thinking things through when it comes to her family plans.
As The Bachelorette star continues her relationship with fiancé Shawn Booth, the couple revealed some personal news on social media. After much thought and consideration, Kaitlyn has decided to freeze her eggs.
"Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks!" Shawn shared on Instagram Friday evening. "Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing (and it doesn't hurt when you have the best nurse & friend out there @whitb624!!)"
When a follower on Twitter asked Kaitlyn for her reason, the reality star was open and honest.
"I'm taking control of my future!" she explained. "As a woman there's always pressure to have babies, and this puts my mind at ease for when IM ready."
As it turns out, Kaitlyn isn't the only member of Bachelor Nation who has decided to freeze their eggs with help from Ova Egg Freezing.
Bachelor in Paradise star Carly Wadd, who is currently engaged to fellow cast member Evan Bass, went through the process one year ago.
"I had a lot of hormonal problems for years and years and years," she shared on her video blog. "Five years ago, they told me they didn't think that I could have kids…Now I don't have to worry about that anymore and now I have the best backup plan in the entire world. "
And while Andi Dorfman hasn't confirmed she is freezing her eggs, The Bachelorette star is participating in a new campaign with Carly, Kaitlyn and nurse Whitney Bischoff for Ova Egg Freezing.
She also documented a doctor's visit today on social media where she was "ready for me happy juice."
"That's a wrap! Thanks to these ladies for believing in @ovaeggfreezing & for this gent for being the most amazing doc @drbriankaplan," Nurse Whitney shared on Instagram. "Missing my fav boss lady @mamacogs #ovaeggfreezing #makeovayourfuture."