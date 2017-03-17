Victoria Beckham is a busy woman, balancing her incredibly successful fashion career and personal life, but the former Spice Girls member knows she's very blessed to have help from husband David Beckham.

"It is a juggling act constantly," she admitted to Savannah Guthrie on Today Friday morning. "I'm lucky that David is the most fantastic father and husband, and he's great. We're very equal at home, and we're a really, really good team."

When it comes to raising their four children, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham, Posh Spice and the retired soccer player are on the same page.

"I'm definitely not a pushover, and neither is David. You know, we are strict with the children. They are happy kids, but they're polite children," she shared.