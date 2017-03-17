Fox
It's the end of an era for Fox as Bones does its victory lap ahead of the last episode of the 12-season series. The emotions are running high, to say the least. To celebrate the Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz series, Fox assembled the cast and crew for a 20-minute retrospective on set of the series—but be warned: the video was shot in December 2016 as sets were already beginning to be dismantled.
"I think it's the end of a village. It feels like you go back to a village and it's just gone," series creator Hart Hanson said.
The cast and crew take you on a trip back in time to various sets and tools used by Booth, Brennan and co. over the years—even the disastrous ones. It's a true walk down memory lane with revelations and never before seen footage. Did you know Bones went from that title to Brennan to things like Skeleton Crew and "everything to do with skeletons, and bones," Hanson said. It wasn't until he added a line about Brennan's nickname being Bones that the title became acceptable to the powers that be.
Looking back at the first episode and when viewers first see Booth and Brennan together, Hanson said he made a promise to Deschanel after Booth recuses Brennan.
"I felt I'd go to Emily say, I promise that he won't be recusing you all the time," Hanson said. "For every time he rescues you, you will rescue him."
The video features a look at the show's dynamic fanbase, which has stood by the show for 12 seasons. "They just never gave up on the show, and that is the only reason why we are still on the air," T. J. Thyne said.
But all things must come to an end.
"It feels strange," Deschanel said.
"But I feel good," Boreanaz said.
"It's been weird not to go back to work, in a way, but it hasn't really hit me yet," she said.
Be sure to watch the video above for more Bones secrets, like how the producers got the test audiences on Booth's side after they originally didn't like the character.
The series finale of Bones airs Tuesday, March 28 at 9 p.m. on Fox.