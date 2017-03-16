Getty Images; E! Illustration
Getty Images; E! Illustration
They always say Hollywood is a small town and the city's hot new couple is here to prove it.
Pop culture fans can't seem to get enough of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's new romance. And as it turns out, they may have plenty of good reasons.
Sparks immediately flew between a music superstar and one of baseball's biggest success stories leading to private getaways in the Bahamas and Miami. And did we mention this was all uncovered in a matter of weeks?
The romance, however, also got us thinking of all the connections these two stars have within the industry.
While untangling the web of J.Lo and A-Rod, we couldn't help but notice that all things start and end with Jennifer. Let us explain...
Inside Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Roller Coaster Relationships: Riding Parallel Tracks Headed to the Same Station
We start back in 2000 when Jennifer accepted the Versace Award from Lenny Kravitz, who briefly dated Alex's ex Madonna, who famously kissed Drake at the Coachella Music Festival, who previously dated Jennifer.
You follow our logic?
Jennifer once starred in What to Expect When Expecting with Cameron Diaz, who was dating Alex at the time. In the sports world, the New York Yankees player's team wasn't exactly loved by Boston Red Sox superfan Ben Affleck, who was previously engaged to (wait for it) Jennifer.
Hold on, it gets wilder.
Jennifer helped inspire Google Image Search after her 2000 Grammys dress. It's safe to say that made Google co-founder Sergey Brin very happy before he married (and divorced) 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki, who most recently dated Alex who is now dating Jennifer.
If you're not totally blown away with these bridges, we bring you one more compelling six degrees of connection proving it's a small world after all.
Jennifer once enjoyed date night with ex Sean "Diddy" Combs at Yankee Stadium. The venue later became Alex's second home as he played on the New York baseball team for several years. During some of those successful years, Alex dated Kate Hudson, who was once caught rubbing Jennifer's belly while pregnant during her marriage to Marc Anthony, who became "buddies" with Casper Smart, who previously dated…JENNIFER!
If you connected the dots before we had to explain, you're the real MVP in this Hollywood love story.